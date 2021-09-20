WFA of San Diego LLC Raises Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

WFA of San Diego LLC grew its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,177 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the second quarter worth about $43,000. 53.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing stock opened at $208.78 on Monday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $235.49. The firm has a market cap of $122.38 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.44.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

