Veles (VLS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $51,553.38

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. In the last week, Veles has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Veles has a total market cap of $51,553.38 and approximately $23.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veles coin can now be bought for about $0.0400 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,896.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,063.03 or 0.06977897 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.24 or 0.00365042 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.31 or 0.01249114 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00113825 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.74 or 0.00527917 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $234.80 or 0.00534909 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.78 or 0.00322995 BTC.

Veles Profile

Veles (VLS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,394,862 coins and its circulating supply is 1,289,356 coins. The official website for Veles is veles.network. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Veles Core is an open-source software project that aims to help the people of the Internet to retain their freedom of access to information and to improve the privacy of the communications over the Internet by building services such as decentralized VPN with multi-hop support. Veles is a multi-algorithmic cryptocurrency for mining, which enables the network to be secured by a large number of miners with different devices, such as GPU rigs or ASICs. To complement multi-algo PoW we're already working on a PoS implementation as an additional consensus algorithm. “

Veles Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

