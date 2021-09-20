Compton Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 100 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 146.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU stock opened at $103.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.16 and a 52-week high of $109.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.00.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 45.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.50.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total value of $690,202.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.