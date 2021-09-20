Analysts Set BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) Price Target at $102.29

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.29.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Friday.

NASDAQ BTAI traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $29.92. 1,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 435,374. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average is $32.71. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $67.74. The company has a market capitalization of $836.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.08.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BioXcel Therapeutics news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $14,590,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 12.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,903,000 after acquiring an additional 28,403 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 228.0% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 70,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 541.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 27.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 176.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. 46.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

