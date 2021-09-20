Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Receives $260.57 Consensus PT from Analysts

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $260.57.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BYDGF shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Boyd Group Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$248.00 to C$272.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

OTCMKTS:BYDGF traded down $6.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.36. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of $142.78 and a 12 month high of $203.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $193.51 and a 200 day moving average of $184.40.

Boyd Group Services, Inc engages in the provision of automotive collision; and glass repair and related services. It operates through Canada and United States geographical segments. The fim businesses include Boyd Autobody and Glass, Gerber Collision and Glass, Gerber National Claim Services, Glass America, and Assured Automotive.

