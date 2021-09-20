Zap (ZAP) Trading 0.4% Higher Over Last Week

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 20th. One Zap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0435 or 0.00000099 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zap has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Zap has a total market capitalization of $10.26 million and $96,921.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.48 or 0.00055758 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.81 or 0.00124871 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00012123 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00045374 BTC.

About Zap

Zap (CRYPTO:ZAP) is a coin. It was first traded on October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org . Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Buying and Selling Zap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars.

