PotCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $272.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0149 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and approximately $272.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,896.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,063.03 or 0.06977897 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.24 or 0.00365042 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $548.31 or 0.01249114 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.96 or 0.00113825 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $231.74 or 0.00527917 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $234.80 or 0.00534909 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006810 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.78 or 0.00322995 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,736,376 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

