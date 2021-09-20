Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Purchases C$11,295.00 in Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Mathieu Savard purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.51 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,295.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at C$153,110.

Shares of OSK stock remained flat at $C$2.63 during trading hours on Monday. 198,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,443. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 1-year low of C$2.49 and a 1-year high of C$4.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.09. The stock has a market cap of C$925.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.28.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “$5.50” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Friday, August 27th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.