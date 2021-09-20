Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Makes New Investment in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 184,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,749,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.07% of Lockheed Martin at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 40,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,156,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $13,241,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 14.7% during the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 28.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 202,011 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,430,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 9.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $340.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $362.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $371.88. The company has a market capitalization of $94.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $399.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

