Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Sells 185,169 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 15.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 978,390 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 185,169 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Digital Turbine were worth $74,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 410.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,081,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,942,000 after purchasing an additional 869,828 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 63.7% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 900,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,324,000 after purchasing an additional 350,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $523,238,000 after purchasing an additional 254,166 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 86.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 477,671 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,386,000 after purchasing an additional 222,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 530.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 184,309 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,811,000 after purchasing an additional 155,089 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.91 per share, for a total transaction of $152,730.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,690.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APPS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.06.

Shares of APPS stock opened at $66.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.43, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.37.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 38.44%. Digital Turbine’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

