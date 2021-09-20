Bank of The West Has $9.11 Million Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 0.9% of Bank of The West’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bank of The West’s holdings in American Tower were worth $9,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 43.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 9.1% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 59,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,172,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 78.8% during the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 30,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,635 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.5% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in American Tower by 126.1% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 152,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,380,000 after buying an additional 84,878 shares during the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Truist lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

AMT stock traded down $3.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $290.61. The company had a trading volume of 16,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,521. The firm has a market cap of $132.27 billion, a PE ratio of 59.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $303.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $287.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.37.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.31 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 60.19%.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

