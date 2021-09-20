Westpac Banking Corp Acquires 9,542 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $9,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter worth $416,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Teradyne during the second quarter worth $48,033,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teradyne by 129.5% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Teradyne by 1.9% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 52,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,071,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Teradyne by 17.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $121.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.95. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.50 and a 1-year high of $147.90. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.56.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total value of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.