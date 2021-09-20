Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Buys Shares of 6,563 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth $14,459,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 260.4% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,030,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,870 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 556.8% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,504,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,625 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the first quarter worth $152,358,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 42.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,739,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,604,000 after purchasing an additional 518,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $2,896,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $299,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,458 shares in the company, valued at $691,427.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,515 shares of company stock worth $24,604,061. Company insiders own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXG traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $163.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,361. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $173.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.12 and a 1-year high of $208.99.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $115.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 124.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. 10x Genomics’s revenue was up 170.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. Analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.80.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

