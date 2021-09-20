Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 24,884 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 15.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 133,302 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 24,884 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Citrix Systems worth $15,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QV Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 93.8% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 94,362 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 32.5% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,004,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $117,839,000 after purchasing an additional 246,300 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 64.1% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,800 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems in the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Ossiam grew its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 219.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 45,298 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $6,358,000 after purchasing an additional 31,103 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.63.

In other Citrix Systems news, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $70,856.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $617,223.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,491,197.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,283 shares of company stock worth $2,713,746 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $111.57 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.39. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.66 and a 1-year high of $146.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. The company had revenue of $812.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.49%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.