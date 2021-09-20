ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 6,732 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $18,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,354,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,677,637,000 after purchasing an additional 99,806 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,859,016 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,387,000 after purchasing an additional 65,365 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,832,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,525,000 after purchasing an additional 80,628 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,174,737,000 after purchasing an additional 133,174 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,323,343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,161,926,000 after purchasing an additional 92,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.36, for a total transaction of $586,773.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,921.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total transaction of $40,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,283 shares of company stock worth $17,400,568. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow stock opened at $651.03 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $446.20 and a 1 year high of $681.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $605.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $540.73. The company has a market cap of $128.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 775.04, a PEG ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Friday, August 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $646.20.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

