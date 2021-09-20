Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Sold by Grace Capital

Grace Capital decreased its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YUMC. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Yum China by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Yum China by 521.9% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Yum China in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 81.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on YUMC. Macquarie cut Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.72.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $54.85 on Monday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.81 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.73. The firm has a market cap of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

