Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Position Lowered by Grace Capital

Grace Capital decreased its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Grace Capital’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 103.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 195,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after acquiring an additional 99,459 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 48,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 28.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period.

CLOU opened at $30.00 on Monday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.69.

