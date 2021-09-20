Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Acquires 1,441 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,724,941.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $1,264,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,875 shares of company stock valued at $12,146,610. 10.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics stock traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $120.41. The stock had a trading volume of 10,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,575. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $220.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 2.25.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $5.92. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRSP. TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

