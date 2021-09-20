CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stake Raised by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRWD has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price (up from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $302.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.15.

In other news, Director Cary Davis sold 4,150 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.35, for a total value of $1,101,202.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $1,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 234,841 shares of company stock worth $61,257,406. Corporate insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CRWD traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $260.26. The company had a trading volume of 24,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,820,874. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.10 and a 12-month high of $289.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $259.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.13. The stock has a market cap of $59.39 billion, a PE ratio of -313.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

