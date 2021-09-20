Deutsche Bank AG Sells 42,328 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,889,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 42,328 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.98% of Dominion Energy worth $580,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 7,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 45,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.0% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 26,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 54.9% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 29,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.91.

Shares of D opened at $74.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $76.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.42. The company has a market capitalization of $60.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

