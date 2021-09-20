Moseley Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,079 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of CarMax by 364.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 9,433.3% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

KMX stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,130,735. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.93. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.70 and a 52 week high of $142.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 6,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total value of $876,562.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,650,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

