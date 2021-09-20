Analysts Set Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) PT at $65.00

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.
SCMWY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.
SCMWY stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,708. Swisscom has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.
About Swisscom
Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.
