Analysts Set Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) PT at $65.00

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.00.

SCMWY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

SCMWY stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.44. The company had a trading volume of 7,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,708. Swisscom has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 16.36%. Sell-side analysts expect that Swisscom will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

