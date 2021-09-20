Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $53.25

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.25 and last traded at $54.03, with a volume of 1133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.64.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays cut Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Get Galapagos alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.56. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 176,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,151,000 after buying an additional 10,317 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the second quarter worth about $2,296,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Galapagos in the second quarter worth about $2,264,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 53.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,060,000 after buying an additional 246,678 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 128.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 21,071 shares during the period. 11.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.