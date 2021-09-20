Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Shares Gap Up to $303.80

Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $303.80, but opened at $313.29. Mesa Laboratories shares last traded at $307.00, with a volume of 114 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.54 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $280.12 and its 200 day moving average is $264.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 9.43.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

In other news, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.03, for a total transaction of $178,939.17. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,124.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.44, for a total transaction of $334,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,299 shares in the company, valued at $6,498,524.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,854 shares of company stock worth $4,087,169 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $252,804,000 after buying an additional 114,355 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 181.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 75,113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,289,000 after purchasing an additional 48,409 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,119,000 after purchasing an additional 18,595 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 321.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

