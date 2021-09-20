Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Shares Gap Up to $6.70

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.70, but opened at $7.05. Nexa Resources shares last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 300 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.20 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $883.37 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $686.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.93 million. Nexa Resources had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 12.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Nexa Resources by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. 7.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

