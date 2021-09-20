HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.77

HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.77 and last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 13868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.21.

HUYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HUYA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.72.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of HUYA by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 135,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 85,217 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of HUYA by 849.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HUYA by 789.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 173,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 153,649 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of HUYA by 1,547.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 438,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 411,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in HUYA by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 285,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after acquiring an additional 16,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

