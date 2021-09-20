Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Hits New 52-Week Low at $53.25

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $53.25 and last traded at $54.03, with a volume of 1133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.64.
GLPG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James set a $65.80 price objective on Galapagos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.60.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.56. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.14 and a beta of 0.54.
About Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG)
Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.
