Short Interest in Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Grows By 32.7%

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 275,400 shares, a growth of 32.7% from the August 15th total of 207,500 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 255,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Industries Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN AIRI traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.05. 431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 635,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Air Industries Group has a 52 week low of $0.94 and a 52 week high of $2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.68 million, a PE ratio of 22.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Air Industries Group had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 2.98%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Industries Group will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIRI. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Air Industries Group during the first quarter valued at $681,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Air Industries Group by 236.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 115,103 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Air Industries Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 18,613 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Industries Group in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Air Industries Group in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.72% of the company’s stock.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.

