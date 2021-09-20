Viant Technology (NASDAQ:DSP) Sets New 12-Month Low at $12.21

Viant Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:DSP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.21 and last traded at $12.22, with a volume of 162 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DSP shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Viant Technology in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Viant Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viant Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Viant Technology from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

The stock has a market cap of $739.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In related news, CFO Larry Madden sold 18,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.51, for a total transaction of $230,234.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 416,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,205,098.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSP. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Viant Technology by 16.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viant Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.68% of the company’s stock.

Viant Technology Company Profile

Viant Technology Inc operates as an advertising software company. It provides Adelphic, an enterprise software platform that enables marketers and their advertising agencies to plan, buy, and measure advertising across channels. The company also offers cloud-based self-service portal that provides customers with transparency and control over their advertising campaigns and underlying data infrastructure; omnichannel demand side platform for ad buyers to manage omnichannel campaigns and access metrics from each channel to inform decisions in other channels; and Data lake, a software and self-service enables customers with differentiated insights, including foot-traffic data reports, multi-touch attribution, and ROAS analytics.

