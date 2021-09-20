Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEMI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the August 15th total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,880,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Chembio Diagnostics stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $2.59. 8,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,788,691. The company has a market capitalization of $74.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.88. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $8.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Get Chembio Diagnostics alerts:

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 96.87% and a negative net margin of 73.54%. On average, analysts expect that Chembio Diagnostics will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on CEMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities cut Chembio Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 254.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chembio Diagnostics during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.68% of the company’s stock.

About Chembio Diagnostics

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and licensing rapid medical tests. It offers rapid point-of-care tests for infectious, tropical and fever, and respiratory diseases; handheld analyzers; and veterinary products. The firm distributes its products to hospitals and clinics, physician offices, clinical laboratories, public health organizations, government agencies, and consumers.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.