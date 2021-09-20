Energycoin Hits One Day Volume of $4.00 (ENRG)

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 20th. Energycoin has a market cap of $107,160.95 and approximately $4.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Energycoin has traded 42.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00054441 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.59 or 0.00024191 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00007127 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003122 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Energycoin Coin Profile

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energycoin’s official website is energycoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Buying and Selling Energycoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

