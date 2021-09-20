Burger Swap Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.18 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 20th. One Burger Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.65 or 0.00008326 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Burger Swap has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. Burger Swap has a total market cap of $62.29 million and approximately $14.18 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00055644 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.38 or 0.00124184 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00012120 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.82 or 0.00045263 BTC.

Burger Swap Coin Profile

Burger Swap (CRYPTO:BURGER) is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 17,459,649 coins and its circulating supply is 17,084,649 coins. Burger Swap’s official website is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Burger Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burger Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

