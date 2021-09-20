Westpac Banking Corp Has $11.26 Million Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,899 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $11,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 83,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 18,810 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $544,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 363,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,958,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 237,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,450,000 after buying an additional 19,378 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WY opened at $36.17 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.51 and a 52-week high of $41.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.87. The firm has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.71%.

WY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

