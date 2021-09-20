Panagora Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 483,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 208,298 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $20,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DAL. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 92.9% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 252,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,932,000 after acquiring an additional 121,687 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 69.9% in the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 283,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 116,537 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 42.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DAL opened at $40.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.92 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.30.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($4.43) EPS. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

