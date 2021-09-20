Aurora Investment Counsel Acquires New Stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,302,000. Aurora Investment Counsel owned 0.09% of Getty Realty as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GTY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Getty Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Getty Realty alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Friday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

Shares of GTY stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $29.64. 41 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,320. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.46 and a 200-day moving average of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Getty Realty Corp. has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $38.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.56 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.78%.

About Getty Realty

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Getty Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getty Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.