Aurora Investment Counsel Invests $1.43 Million in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Aurora Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 0.9% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 3.7% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 1.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in NETGEAR by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTGR traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $31.18. 714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,708. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day moving average is $37.73. The company has a market capitalization of $952.36 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.80. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $308.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NETGEAR news, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $981,723.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,328,824.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP David John Henry sold 1,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $62,636.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,472.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,686 shares of company stock valued at $3,844,153. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James reduced their target price on NETGEAR from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, BWS Financial reduced their target price on NETGEAR from $54.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NETGEAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.20.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

