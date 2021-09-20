U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Stock Holdings Lifted by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 446,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,712 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $25,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

USB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.37.

USB stock opened at $55.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

