Aurora Investment Counsel Acquires 317 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,285 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Progress Software comprises about 1.1% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Aurora Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.08% of Progress Software worth $1,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 23.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,485,000 after purchasing an additional 219,060 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 95.9% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 125,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 61,477 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 9.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progress Software by 15.7% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,679 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Progress Software during the first quarter valued at about $569,000.

Shares of PRGS traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,902. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Progress Software Co. has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $49.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.25.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

