T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Cut by NorthCoast Asset Management LLC

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $21,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 357 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.04.

In other T-Mobile US news, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total transaction of $429,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,852,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $126.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.56 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.35. The firm has a market cap of $158.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

