Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Holdings Decreased by Aurora Investment Counsel

Aurora Investment Counsel lowered its stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 55.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,259 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 12,767 shares during the quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 10,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NSIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research upped their price target on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of Insight Enterprises stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,193. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.63 and a 12 month high of $107.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.78 and a 200 day moving average of $98.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.25, for a total value of $231,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.26, for a total value of $145,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,576.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,732 shares of company stock valued at $952,197. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insight Enterprises Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

