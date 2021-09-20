Aurora Investment Counsel Acquires 3,284 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 100.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 649 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEIC traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.29. 2,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.61. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.69 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.38.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

