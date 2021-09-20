J.Safra Asset Management Corp Purchases Shares of 3,513 Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,513 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000. Lumentum comprises about 0.2% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LITE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 41.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,182,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230,759 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 30.6% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,009,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,771,000 after purchasing an additional 236,380 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 7.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,256,000 after purchasing an additional 66,640 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 5.2% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 678,455 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,654,000 after purchasing an additional 33,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 8.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,695,000 after purchasing an additional 47,896 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,966. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.92. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $65.67 and a one year high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.86 and its 200 day moving average is $84.38.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total transaction of $856,526.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LITE. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.76.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

