Moseley Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 1.2% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 7,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock traded down $5.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $412.93. 116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,304. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $416.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.06. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $291.18 and a 52-week high of $430.28.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

