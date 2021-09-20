Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 38.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,492,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 972,628 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 0.6% of Deutsche Bank AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.35% of Mastercard worth $1,274,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Mastercard by 4.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 2.1% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% in the first quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 10,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE:MA opened at $339.00 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $334.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $364.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.60.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MA. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total transaction of $1,216,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,582,676.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,020,921.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 over the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.