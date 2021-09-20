WFA of San Diego LLC Cuts Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

WFA of San Diego LLC lowered its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,961 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 8,761 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 84,662 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,744,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 264.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 90,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,074,000 after acquiring an additional 12,493 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 258,556 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 81,410 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $86,060.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,613.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,740 shares of company stock worth $1,042,314. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VZ opened at $54.05 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $223.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.40 and a 200-day moving average of $56.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

