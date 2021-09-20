Brandes Investment Partners LP Purchases 26,601 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,380 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,601 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $9,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 214.3% in the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total value of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 222,500 shares of company stock valued at $17,808,800. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL stock opened at $86.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $236.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.77 and a 200-day moving average of $80.83. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $55.14 and a 12-month high of $91.78.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.77.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

