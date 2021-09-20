Aurora Investment Counsel Takes $1.85 Million Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Aurora Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 47,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000. Arch Capital Group makes up 1.3% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 179,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 435,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,694,000 after purchasing an additional 68,402 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 12.0% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 103,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 15,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,230,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,612. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $42.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.