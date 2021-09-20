Redmond Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS)

Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio, Inc. (NYSE:ANVS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Annovis Bio during the first quarter valued at $5,395,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Annovis Bio during the first quarter valued at $1,245,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Annovis Bio during the first quarter valued at $769,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Annovis Bio during the first quarter valued at $555,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in Annovis Bio during the first quarter valued at $470,000. Institutional investors own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Annovis Bio from $45.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Shares of Annovis Bio stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.82. The stock had a trading volume of 521 shares, compared to its average volume of 777,090. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.87 million, a PE ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 1.96. Annovis Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.14 and a twelve month high of $132.00.

Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03.

About Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead compound is ANVS401, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease in Down Syndrome, and other chronic neurodegenerative disorders.

