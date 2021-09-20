Aurora Investment Counsel Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Marten Transport accounts for 1.2% of Aurora Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Aurora Investment Counsel owned 0.13% of Marten Transport worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRTN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Marten Transport by 149.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 164.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 42,699 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 8.2% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 53,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 48.8% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 23,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 7,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Marten Transport by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRTN traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.91. The stock had a trading volume of 295 shares, compared to its average volume of 333,131. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.47. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $19.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MRTN. Raymond James started coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Marten Transport Company Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

