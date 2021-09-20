105,670 Shares in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) Bought by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 105,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned about 0.25% of AXT as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AXT by 156.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 137,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 84,119 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of AXT by 122.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 24,271 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AXT by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 238,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after buying an additional 18,467 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter valued at about $900,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXTI stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.57. 4,029 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,595. The stock has a market cap of $321.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 2.24. AXT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.39.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.10 million. AXT had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 9.24%. On average, equities analysts predict that AXT, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXTI. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AXT in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

In other news, CEO Morris S. Young sold 28,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total value of $274,436.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AXT

AXT, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and distribution of compound and single element semiconductor substrates. It also sells specialty material substrates and raw materials used to make substrates and other related products. The company was founded by Morris S. Young and Davis Zhang in December 1986 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

